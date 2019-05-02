Bank Of America Upgrades Qualcomm, Highlights Improved Visibility
Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported Wednesday fiscal second-quarter results, which was in-line with expectations but the resolution of a long-lasting dispute with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) creates improved visibility, according to Bank of America.
The Analyst
Bank of America's Tal Liani upgraded Qualcomm from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $90 to $105.
The Thesis
Qualcomm's in-line quarter was coupled with three areas of weakness, Liani said in the note.
- Revenue guidance fell short of expectations despite the disclosure of $4.5 billion in royalties from Apple.
- Third-quarter mobile station modem (MSM) shipments of 160 million units were short of expectations of 181 million and likely due to Huawei gaining market share and overall soft demand.
- Operating expenditure is modeled to grow 6-8 percent quarter-over-quarter versus expectations of a 7-percent decline.
Despite a concerning outlook, the bullish case for Qualcomm's stock can be made as the fiscal third quarter could prove to be a trough ahead of the 5G buildout cycle, the analyst wrote. The company has notable exposure as the company cited more than 75 design wins which is up from 30 last quarter.
5G gives Qualcomm an opportunity to drive more content per device. Liani said Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)'s decision to exit the modem market gives Qualcomm better pricing power, the analyst wrote.
Price Action
Qualcomm traded marginally higher Thursday at $86.6 per share.
Related Links:
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Qualcomm On Earnings Multiple Expansion Opportunity
Qualcomm Analyst Weighs Pros And Cons Of Apple Deal
Latest Ratings for QCOM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2019
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|May 2019
|Upgrades
|Outperform
|Strong Buy
|May 2019
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.