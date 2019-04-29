Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley's Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2019 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley's Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI), a manufacturer of flow-control solutions for industrial applications, is close to finalizing a deal to merge with Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR)'s industrial segment.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Joshua Pokrzywinski maintains an Overweight rating on Gardner Denver with an unchanged $31 price target.

The Thesis

If Gardner Denver succeeds in buying Ingersoll's industrial segment under a Reverse Morris Trust, the combined entity would combine for $6.2 billion in revenue and $1.4 billion in EBITDA in 2019, Pokrzywinski said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.) 

The combination could be also seen as a "landmark transaction" within the multi-industry space and generate "substantial" multiple expansion, as Gardner Denver would be able to unlock notable value in Ingersoll's compressor business, the analyst said. 

As it stands today, Ingersoll's margins in its industrial segment trail Gardner Denver by 500 to 600 basis points, Pokrzywinski said. Gardner Denver would be able to extract synergies and close the merger gap if a deal is finalized, the analyst said.

The combined business would also be able to show a mid-teens EBITDA growth rate, according to Morgan Stanley. 

Ingersoll investors would also emerge a winner from the deal, as the company would transform into a pure-play HVAC company with a leading market position, Pokrzywinski said.

As a pure play company, Ingersoll could re-rate higher, in Morgan Stanley's view, as its stock is trading at a 52-percent discount to rival pure-play HVAC company Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII).

Price Action

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings were trading higher by more than 15 percent Monday morning, while Ingersoll-Rand's stock was higher by more than 6 percent.

Related Links:

BofA Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand, Says Premium Growth Appears Sustainable

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Restaurant Brands Earnings Miss Estimates

Photo courtesy of Ingersoll-Rand. 

Latest Ratings for GDI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2018DowngradesBuyHold
Dec 2018MaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GDI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Industrial Joshua PokrzywinskiAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration M&A Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GDI + IR)

38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Restaurant Brands Earnings Miss Estimates
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 24, 2019
BofA Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand, Says Premium Growth Appears Sustainable
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2019
Aurora Cannabis Appoints Nelson Peltz As Strategic Advisor: 'Solid Execution, Strongly Differentiated From Its Peers'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Zero Commission Brokerages – How Do They Make Money?