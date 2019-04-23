Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) deserves credit for a successful introduction to its streaming video platform, but a combination of other factors prompted Bank of America to name the stock a top investment idea.

The Analyst

Bank of America's Jessica Reif Ehrlich added Disney's stock to the research firm's "US 1 list" with a price target lifted from $144 to $168.

The Thesis

Disney's new streaming platform Disney+ launch has yet to launch but the compelling offering could be a notable value driver of shareholder growth, Reif Ehrlich said in a research report. The platform is backed by high-quality content, an expanded library of original programming, a competitive pricing point and a go-to-market strategy that leverages all of Disney's assets across the world.

Other factors that prompted the research firm to turn more bullish on the stock include:

Continued momentum and traction at other streaming platforms including Hulu and ESPN+.

Multiple high-profile releases ahead, including "Avengers" on April 26, "Toy Story 4" in June and "The Lion King" in July.

Parks, Experiences & Consumer Product trends remain favorable and backed by favorable trends ahead of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary in fiscal 2022.

Synergies from the acquisition of most of Fox's assets can generate $2 billion in cost savings by fiscal 2021.

assets can generate $2 billion in cost savings by fiscal 2021. Once gross leverage returns to 1.5-2 times, the company could resume capital returns.

Price Action

Shares of Disney were trading higher by 1.3 percent at $133.50 Tuesday morning.

