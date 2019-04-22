Market Overview

Why KeyBanc Is 'Incrementally More Constructive' On Ambarella

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2019 1:15pm   Comments
KeyBanc Capital Markets turned "incrementally more constructive" on Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) after hosting investor meetings with management with conversations ranging from new product ramps and China.

The Analyst

KeyBanc's John Vinh maintains a Sector Weight rating on Ambarella.

The Thesis

KeyBanc's chat with Ambarella's management prompted the research firm to become "increasingly confident" revenue can stabilize in the back half of 2019 and show sequential growth in 2020, Vinh said in a research report. The three reasons to support this stance include:

  • Consumer revenues are now mostly derisked;
  • Car recorder design wins are likely to ramp from favorable industry trends moving from after-market devices to OEMs and Ambarella's core advantages over its peers including programmability and performance; and
  • A new CV AI security camera could see design wins.

Vinh said Ambarella's China-related concerns appear to have eased for now with no reason to expect incremental risk to revenues associated with two notable clients, Hikvision and Dahua. Huawei's entrance into the security market is likely to create a conflict of interest that could result in Ambarella at the very least maintaining if not increasing its market share in China.

Price Action

Ambarella's stock traded about 1.5 percent higher to $49.39 per share Monday afternoon.

Photo courtesy of Ambarella.

