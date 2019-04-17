Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Investors Finally Warming Up To Energy Stocks
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 17, 2019 7:57am   Comments
Share:
Investors Finally Warming Up To Energy Stocks

The energy sector has been one of the worst-performing market sectors in recent years, as a global oil supply has continued to surprise to the upside. The latest data from Bank of America suggests investors may no longer be overlooking energy stocks.

What To Know

It’s been a long time since energy stocks have outperformed the market, but the Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE) is up 17.5 percent year to date in 2019, slightly topping the 16.1-percent gain by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

Energy stocks got a boost last week when Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced a massive $33-billion buyout of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) at a steep premium to market price. The huge deal led some analysts to speculate that a wave of consolidation could be coming in the U.S. oil space.

Investors seem to be more optimistic as well. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Jill Hall, the firm's clients have been net buyers of energy stocks for five consecutive weeks now.

Why It's Important

“Energy stocks also saw net buying by both institutional and hedge fund clients last week (the only sector in which hedge funds bought single stocks), and four week avg. flows into Energy stocks have now been positive since mid-March,” Hall wrote in a note this week.

She said the recent flow trends suggest investor sentiment toward energy stocks may finally be on the rise. Year-to-date, Bank of America clients have poured more than $1 billion into the energy sector.

Last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported U.S. crude oil inventories of 7 million barrels. WTI crude oil prices are up 39 percent in 2019 to $63.72/bbl. The United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE: USO) is up 34.7 percent year to date.

Related Links:

Wall Street Weighs In On Chevron Following Anadarko Deal

Baker Hughes: US Weekly Rig Count Down 3 Rigs

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill LynchAnalyst Color Sector ETFs Commodities Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APC + CVX)

Wall Street Weighs In On Chevron Following Anadarko Deal
This ETF Could Benefit From Energy M&A
FreightWaves Oil Report: The Numbers Don't Lie; The Market Is Getting Tighter
FDA To Retailers: Do Better In Curbing Teen Smoking
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2019
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
APCSusquehannaDowngrades0.0
SWKSMacquarieDowngrades0.0
SMSusquehannaDowngrades0.0
SFSWells FargoDowngrades0.0
TXNLongbow ResearchDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Zolgensma Data, Roche Q1 Results, Brainsway IPO