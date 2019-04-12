Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Says Alaska Air's Guidance Implies 'Strong Finish' To Q1

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2019 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Says Alaska Air's Guidance Implies 'Strong Finish' To Q1

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) revised its revenue per available seat mile (RASM) higher in a regulatory filing, which implies the company saw a "strong finish" to the first quarter.

The Analyst

Raymond James' Savanthi Syth maintains a Strong Buy rating on Alaska Air with an unchanged $80 price target.

The Thesis

Alaska Air revised its first quarter RASM guidance from a range of 11.97 -12.07 cents to a new range of 12.08-12.10 cents. Syth says based on the upward revision the company's first quarter EPS is tracking at 15 cents per share, which is above the consensus estimate of a 1-cent loss. The company saw good cost execution during the quarter despite notable weather issues in February.

The company's Hawaii operations remain in negative year-over-year RASM territory but its performance looks to be in-line with management's expectations, the analyst wrote in a note. In fact, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)'s entry into the region hasn't shown an incremental drag so far. In addition, intra-California pricing which was an issue in 2018 has now improved back to 2017's levels.

Alaska Air is finalizing a two-year focus on becoming a single airline after closing the acquisition of Virgin America in late 2016. The company is now in a better position to benefit from a significantly larger platform coupled with diminishing headwinds.

Price Action

Alaska Air's stock was trading higher by around 1.4 percent at $60.56 per share.

Related Links:

Barclays Fastens Seat Belt for Earnings Growth For Spirit, But Sees Shorter Runway For JetBlue

Imperial Downgrades Delta And United Continental, Sees Clear Skies For Most Other US Airline Stocks

Latest Ratings for ALK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Mar 2019BuckinghamMaintainsBuyBuy
Mar 2019Imperial CapitalDowngradesOutperformIn-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for ALK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Airliner airlines Raymond James Savanthi SythAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALK + LUV)

With 737s Grounded, Raymond James Goes On Standby With Southwest Airlines
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2019
Airline Sector Deals With Multiple System-Wide Outages
Yield Curve Remains Inverted, Government Says GDP Expanded Less Than Thought
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Southwest Airlines Lowers ASM Growth Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICPTWells FargoMaintains104.0
ALKCredit SuisseMaintains76.0
FASTBuckinghamMaintains65.0
METDeutsche BankMaintains47.0
PRUDeutsche BankMaintains104.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canopy Growth To Replace Goldcorp In The S&P/TSX 60 Index