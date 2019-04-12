Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wedbush: Redfin Has Room For Further Upside After 55% Return

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2019 11:50am   Comments
Share:
Wedbush: Redfin Has Room For Further Upside After 55% Return

Up more than 50 percent in 2019, shares of online real estate brokerage company Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) have upside potential ahead given its leadership position, according to Wedbush.

The Analyst

Wedbush's Ygal Arounian initiated coverage of Redfin with an Outperform rating and $30 price target.

The Thesis

Redfin brings a unique proposition to the real estate market, which Arounian says is "notoriously slow" to embrace much needed technological changes and improvements. Specifically, Redfin's online platform connects its own agents with its technology to create a service that is "faster, better and costs less" for both home buyers and sellers.

Redfin's agent software is able to analyze customer interactions and provide a template for lead agents to recommend listings, schedule follow ups, prepare marketing materials that analyze comparative markets, and generate an offer. The company is leading the charge in changing the consumer real estate's reputation as being the "last consumer industry" that has yet to be impacted favorably through technological advancements, Arounian wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, competitors continue scrambling to create a rival platform to Redfin but the company already has a significant advantage. The company has already built and introduced a product that "has both the look and feel" of an online portal that prioritizes technology-driven initiatives.

The analyst says the biggest risk to the stock would be a longer-than-expected timeline towards profitability or a more challenging path.

Price Action

Redfin's stock was trading nearly flat at $22.64.

Related Links:

RBC Capital Markets Expects Redfin's Revenue Growth To Be Consistent Year-Over-Year

Analyst: Redfin An 'Attractive' Play In Disruption Of The $75B Real Estate Brokerage Industry

Latest Ratings for RDFN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019WedbushInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Apr 2019SusquehannaDowngradesPositiveNeutral
Apr 2019PiperJaffrayUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RDFN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: commercial real estate Technology WedbushAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RDFN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2019
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2019
24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Raymond James Bullish On Fidelity National Following Worldpay Deal

'Better Business Outcomes': SolarWinds To Acquire Samanage For $350M