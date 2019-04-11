Guggenheim Underwhelmed By T-Mobile's New TV Service Plan
T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled a part of its new strategy in the cable TV industry Wednesday, with the service scheduled to launch April 14 in eight markets.
The latest announcement — which comes in the wake of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA)'s content agreement — is little differentiated from the many offers available in the market and comes with a “synthetically bundled” price that is much higher than what is charged by telcos and MSOs, according to Guggenheim Securities.
The Analyst
Mike McCormack maintains a Buy rating on T-Mobile.
The Thesis
While it’s probably too early to draw significant inferences into T-Mobile's longer-term ambitions, the recently announced cable plan is uncharacteristic for the "uncarrier" and most unexciting, McCormack said in a Wednesday note.
Consumers are going asset-light, which translates to significant CPE cost savings for PayTV providers, the analyst said. Against this backdrop, it’s surprising to see T-Mobile aiming to compete in the “thin-client” battle with its Layer3 TV division, he said.
Consumers already have extensive choices, and it may have been better for T-Mobile to focus on an app-only service, McCormack said. The offering is undifferentiated in a crowded market, the analyst said, adding that the synthetic bundle price point is unlikely to attract significant interest.
While the launch begins in eight markets, T-Mobile plans to offer its streaming service nationwide in the back half of 2019.
Price Action
T-Mobile shares were trading up 0.87 percent at $72.79 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
Guggenheim: T-Mobile Home Broadband Aimed At Boosting Sprint Merger, Not A Threat To Cable
A Preview Of T-Mobile's Q4 Earnings
Photo courtesy of T-Mobile.
Latest Ratings for TMUS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2018
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Strong Buy
|Oct 2018
|Nomura
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Oct 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for TMUS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Guggenheim Mike McCormackAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.