Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Raises Delta Air Lines Price Target On Platinum Card Deal Renewal

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2019 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Raises Delta Air Lines Price Target On Platinum Card Deal Renewal

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has renewed its contract with American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to offer their co-branded Platinum Card through 2029.

Delta Air Lines posted strong first-quarter earnings Wednesday and announced a unit revenue outlook that was slightly higher than expected. The earnings update highlights a more diversified and resilient earnings and cash flow profile, according to Raymond James

The Analyst

Savanthi Syth reiterated an Outperform rating on Delta Air Lines and raised the price target from $60 to $68.

The Thesis

Delta’s recent AmEx contract renewal is expected to add $500 million in 2019, Syth said in a Wednesday note.

This takes the company’s revenue guidance for 2019 from $3.7 billion to over $4 billion, which is expected to ramp to $7 billion by 2023, the analyst said. 

Improved economics should boost Delta’s profitability, Syth said. Major U.S. airlines generate around 50-60 percent of their EBIT margins from co-branded credit card relationships, with non-credit card loyalty program margins being closer to 25-35 percent, she said. 

Delta's unit revenue outlook for the second half of 2019 appears favorable, and the airline company is refocusing its growth to its higher-margin hubs later in 2019, the analyst said. 

Raymond James raised the EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 by 11 percent to $6.70 and by 12 percent to $6.85, respectively.

Price Action

Delta Air Lines shares were rising 1.1 percent to $58.50 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Delta Air Lines CEO: 'Great Start' To New Year 

Airline Sector Deals With Multiple System-Wide Outages 

Latest Ratings for DAL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Apr 2019Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Apr 2019Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DAL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Travel Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP + DAL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1%; Wave Life Sciences Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: Global Brass and Copper Gains Following Merger Deal With Wieland-Werke; Helius Medical Technologies Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Delta Air Lines Tops Q1 Expectations
Industrials Sector Comes Under Pressure As Boeing Fallout Continues To Weigh
Delta Air Lines CEO: 'Great Start' To New Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Albertsons Companies Partners With IBM Food Trust Network To Use Blockchain For Food Supply Chain Traceability

Inspectors Plan To Closely Examine Rear Underride Guards During Roadcheck Blitz June 4-6