Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

On Its Way: Uber Plans To Sell $10B Of Stock In May IPO
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 10, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Share:
On Its Way: Uber Plans To Sell $10B Of Stock In May IPO

Uber Technologies is about to turn a long-awaited corner.

What To Know

In May, management will try to sell $10 billion of stock on the New York Stock Exchange, Reuters reported. The IPO is expected to be the biggest of 2019 and in the top 20 of all time. It will certainly be one of the tech sector’s largest, exceeding all since the 2014 launch of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

Shares will primarily be issued by the company, but a fraction will be sold by exiting investors, according to CNBC.

Management will publicize its IPO registration Thursday and launch its investor roadshow the week of April 29. The formal filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission will provide prospective investors their first comprehensive look at Uber’s operations.

Why It's Important

"The main thing is going to be the ride-sharing metrics versus Lyft,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told Bloomberg. “I think in the view of many investors Lyft is the little brother to Uber.”

Mindful of Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT)’s poor IPO in March, Uber reduced its targeted valuation from $120 billion to between $90 billion and $100 billion. The most recent private fundraising round tagged the company at $76 billion.

Whether investors agree with the pricing is yet to be seen. Uber’s bare-bones February report recorded decelerating bookings and revenue growth. Investors await information on its growth strategy, particularly its penetration of other global markets.

“I don’t know if they’re going to give us enough to get to that level of specificity but the U.S. is the oldest, most mature market,” D.A. Davidson analyst Tom White told Bloomberg. “I think some investors think it has slowed significantly.”

Related Links:

Is The Lyft IPO A 'Panic Moment' For Venture Capitalists?

The Surprising ETFs That Will Hold Lyft And Uber

Posted-In: Dan Ives Lyft UberAnalyst Color News IPOs Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + LYFT)

March IMX Reveals Value Is Making A Comeback
Is The Lyft IPO A 'Panic Moment' For Venture Capitalists?
Investor Movement Index March Summary
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Dow, Lyft, Pfizer, Schlumberger, Tesla And More
5 Reasons Not To Short Lyft, According To Activist Short Seller Citron Research
FreightWaves Features In The Breakout List Of High Potential And Growth Startups
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PTCKeyBancReinstates111.0
AZPNKeyBancReinstates120.0
SNPSKeyBancReinstates135.0
CDNSKeyBancReinstates0.0
ANSSKeyBancReinstates0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session