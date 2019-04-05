5 Stock Picks From The Top-Rated TipRanks Analyst

Investors are faced with so much conflicting information that it can be hard to know which expert opinions to take seriously. Even among Wall Street analysts, there is a wide range of performance.

If you’ve ever wondered why Wall Street analysts don’t have batting averages or quarterback ratings like your favorite sports stars, TipRanks has you covered. TipRanks compiles all the available stock recommendations by Wall Street analysts, tracks their performance and then ranks the analysts based on how their stock picks perform over a one-year time period.

Investors no longer have to blindly trust analyst opinions and can instead find a detailed breakdown of each analyst’s past performance.

Foresi's Picks

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Joseph Foresi is the No. 1-ranked analyst out of 5,282 total analysts in the TipRanks database. Foresi mostly covers the U.S. technology sector. His one-year success rate on his stock picks is an impressive 89 percent.

Foresi’s average one-year return on his 353 ratings is 21.8 percent. His best rating was a call to buy Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) in September 2017 that generated a one-year return of 231.6 percent.

In the past month, Foresi has made several trading recommendations. The following are his five latest stock picks:

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS), Buy rating, $122 price target.

(NYSE: FIS), Buy rating, $122 price target. Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN), Buy rating, $199 price target.

(NYSE: ACN), Buy rating, $199 price target. Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA), Buy rating, $9 price target.

(NASDAQ: XELA), Buy rating, $9 price target. Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP), Buy rating, $110 price target.

(NASDAQ: COUP), Buy rating, $110 price target. International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI), Buy rating, $14 price target.

