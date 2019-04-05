Netflix Analyst Remains Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Print, But Expects Near-Term 'Noise'
The long-term bullish case for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) remains unchanged, but investors should expect near-term "noise," according to Raymond James.
The Analyst
Analyst Justin Patterson maintains a Strong Buy rating on Netflix with an unchanged $470 price target.
The Thesis
Netflix is scheduled to report first-quarter results Tuesday, April 16, and certain data sets point to strong domestic and international performance, Patterson said in a Thursday note.
As of the end of March, Netflix held the top-ranked iOS Entertainment app spot in 61 countries and was ranked in the top five in 123 countries, the analyst said. Google Trends data increased 10 percent year-over-year worldwide and 9 percent in the U.S., he said.
Netflix's second-quarter guidance could disappoint ahead of the new "Game of Thrones" season and competition from "Avengers," Patterson said.
Netflix also has a lighter content slate, foreign exchange volatility and the phasing in of price increases, which could result in a more conservative tone from management, he said.
Regardless of any near-term challenges, Raymond James' long-term Netflix thesis remains unchanged and is based on the following:
- A sustainable mid-20-percent revenue growth rate over the medium-term.
- Operating margin expansion due to a growing scale and moderating investments.
- Improving free cash flow trends.
Price Action
Netflix shares were down 0.56 percent at $365.81 at the time of publication Friday.
Latest Ratings for NFLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2019
|Rosenblatt
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Mar 2019
|Buckingham
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Jan 2019
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
