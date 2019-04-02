Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish On Comcast

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2019 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish On Comcast

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) remains worth watching.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley’s Benjamin Swinburne reiterated an Overweight rating on Comcast with a $46 price target.

The Thesis

Swinburne believes a continuing expansion in broadband will offset declines in video. And, the company’s Britain-based Sky Network should help drive EBITDA growth, with lower costs for televising the English Premier League soccer league in the next two years.

But underlying everything is the fundamental core business, he said.

Swinburne noted that as Comcast pursued Fox and Sky last year, investors seemed to forget about the fundamental performance of the company’s core cable TV business and its NBC assets.

“Fortunately, the healthy performance of these businesses last year has continued into 2019, and we remain confident in our outlook,” Swinburne wrote in a Tuesday note to investors.

Morgan Stanley believes Comcast’s NBCU should benefit from a strong ad market and healthy slates of films in 2019 and 2020.

Swinburne also said Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)'s plans for home 5G service “have had no discernible impact to cable broadband results or expectations, including Comcast.”

Price Action

Comcast traded around $40 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Raymond James Raises Comcast Price Target To Reflect Sky Synergies, Broadband Sub Growth

RBC Downgrades Comcast, Charter On Cable Concerns

Photo courtesy of Comcast.

Latest Ratings for CMCSA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019RBC CapitalDowngradesOutperformSector Perform
Nov 2018Morgan StanleyReinstatesOverweight
Oct 2018Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CMCSA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley NBC Sky NetworkAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + VZ)

Analyst: WWE Network Subscriber Data Bullish Ahead Of WrestleMania
Disney's 'Dumbo' Flies Off With Weekend Box Office, But Not Quite As High As Expected
Barron's On: AT&T Vs. Verizon
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Carnival, Comcast, Mosaic, Nokia, Tesla And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: DowDuPont, Wells Fargo, Zoetis And More
RBC Downgrades Comcast, Charter On Cable Concerns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TRCHRoth CapitalMaintains2.7
IQHSBCMaintains24.0
ZSBank of AmericaReiterates74.0
APMChina RenaissanceInitiates Coverage On22.0
ZTSCredit SuisseMaintains112.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Emerald Growth Partners Pre-Qualified For Operations In Michigan