Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing Announces 737 MAX Software Update; Feinseth Says To Buy Weakness In Jet Manufacturer's Stock

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2019 11:30am   Comments
Share:
Boeing Announces 737 MAX Software Update; Feinseth Says To Buy Weakness In Jet Manufacturer's Stock

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) offered a preview of new software, cockpit alerts and training programs for 737 Max planes Wednesday, according to CNBC.

What Happened

Boeing Vice President Mike Sinnett told reporters on Wednesday it is working with customers and regulators to "restore faith in our industry and also to reaffirm our commitment to safety.

The changes made by Boeing include the following, CNBC said:

  • The automated flight control system will now receive data from multiple sensors instead of just one.
  • The software will not push the nose of the plane lower if the sensors are pointing to different data.
  • New indicators in the flight control display.
  • New training for all 737 MAX pilots on how to disable software.

Why It's Important

Global demand for commercial aviation services is likely to grow by 4 percent per year over the coming two decades, Tigress Financial Partners' Ivan Feinseth said in his daily newsletter.

Boeing remains well-positioned to take advantage of the $8.8-trillion market over the next 20 years, in addition to the potential for more military contracts, the analyst said. 

"I believe the recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity and that significant upside exists from current levels," Feinseth said. 

What's Next

Boeing is expected to launch the software updates and new pilot training programs to the FAA for approval by the end of the week. The agency could certify the changes within two weeks of receipt.

Related Links:

Argus Downgrades Boeing On Near-Term 737 Max Risk

Headline Edge: How News On Boeing's 737 Is Affecting Different Markets

Photo by pjs2005/Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019ArgusDowngradesBuyHold
Mar 2019ArgusMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2019Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 737 MAX CNBC Ivan FeinsethAnalyst Color News Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Treasury Tensions: Inverted Yield Curve Keeps Mood On Wall Street Subdued
Southwest Airlines Lowers ASM Growth Guidance
These Are Some Of The Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs Of The Year
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Facebook, Fox, Netflix, Starbucks And More
Light Goes From Green To Red As Weak European Data Puts Brakes On U.S. Rally
Transportation ETFs: Grounded Or Ready To Take Flight?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WDCRBC CapitalAssumes0.0
MNSTMorgan StanleyMaintains56.0
SAVEImperial CapitalMaintains83.0
LULUDA DavidsonMaintains155.0
CWHJefferiesInitiates Coverage On15.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Weekly Market Update: West Coast Still Pulling Freight Market Weight