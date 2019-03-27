Carnival Cruise Analyst Stays Bullish Amid 'Brexit Chaos'
Coming off a first-quarter earnings beat Tuesday, Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares still fell significantly after delivering disappointing second-quarter and FY19 guidance — but one analyst is staying the course on the company.
The Analyst
Buckingham Research analyst Daniel McKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Carnival and lowered the price target from $68 to $65.
The Thesis
McKenzie said he was looked for an unchanged outlook given strong Caribbean travel demand, but said the source of his error was weaker-than-expected but says the source of his error is tied to weaker than expected European pricing due to "Brexit chaos."
“Our longer-term investment thesis has been tethered to a stronger-for-longer earnings cycle which remains intact, but near-term investors are frustrated with the operators' inability to claw back pricing to offset fuel and FX,” the analyst said in a Wednesday note.
Although McKenzie said investors are calling into question Carnival’s ability to execute on earnings growth this year, he said earnings in 2019 are growing in the mid-single digits despite an uncertain macro backdrop — and the company expects to return to double-digit earnings growth.
Carnival Cruise shares are off their 52-week high by 24 percent and are unlikely to re-rate higher until the company can execute in the third quarter, McKenzie said: "hence our thesis is pushed out."
Viking’s widely reported mechanical breakdown is likely not material to CCL, according to Buckingham.
Price Action
Carnival Corp. shares were down 1.7 percent at $50.83 at the time of publication Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for CCL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2019
|Buckingham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Mar 2019
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jan 2019
|Standpoint Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
