Raymond James: Steelcase A Strong Buy After Wednesday's 'Puzzling' Decline
Office furniture maker Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported fourth-quarter results Tuesday that prompted a "puzzling" 14-percent decline in the stock Wednesday, according to Raymond James.
The Analyst
Raymond James' Budd Bugatch upgraded Steelcase from Outperform to Strong Buy with a price target lifted from $20 to $21.
The Thesis
Steelcase's fourth-quarter report came in ahead of expectations, and other metrics were strong, Bugatch said in the Thursday upgrade note.
They include:
- Mid-teen organic revenue growth.
- Strong "project" revenues from big customers.
- Order growth of 5 percent.
Gross margins in the quarter were "a bit light" due to a higher percentage of bid project businesses and an increased sales mix of new versus legacy products, the analyst said.
Revenue grew 18 percent in the quarter, and this is more important compared to a gross margin miss so long as operating profits remain "respectable," Bugatch said.
Steelcase's fiscal 2020 guidance affirms a positive industry climate for office furniture, he said, adding that "we're not totally sure" why the stock traded down Wednesday.
Nevertheless, the stock is now "on sale" and investors should look to take advantage of the dip, the analyst said.
Shares traded at eight times their daily average Wednesday, which suggests some investors felt a need to urgently exit the stock after an overall "solid" earnings release, according to Oppenheimer.
Price Action
Steelcase shares were up 2.09 percent at $15.42 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
Raymond James On Steelcase: New Product Pipeline, Acquisition Synergies To Drive Growth
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 21, 2019
Latest Ratings for SCS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2019
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Outperform
|Strong Buy
|Sep 2018
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Sep 2017
|Sidoti & Co.
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SCS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Budd Bugatch Furniture Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.