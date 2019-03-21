Oppenheimer Optimistic On BlackLine's Growth Strategy, Market Positioning
Conversations with customers and partners indicate that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ: BL)'s vision and technology are aligned with end-market demand, according to Oppenheimer.
The Analyst
Oppenheimer’s Koji Ikeda maintains a Perform rating on BlackLine.
The Thesis
BlackLine recently hosted its annual InTheBlack London conference for its European customers, as well as investor meetings with CFO Mark Partin. The meetings inspired confidence in the company’s growth strategy, market positioning and expanding partner channel, Ikeda said in a Thursday note.
Customers and partners report “high satisfaction levels," suggesting that BlackLine is well-positioned, the analyst said. The company has good upsell and cross-sell potential within the installed base, as well as an expanding partner channel pipeline, he said.
Ikeda said Oppenehimer has come across a potentially large new BlackLine customer.
"Anecdotally, we came across a very large enterprise in the life sciences vertical that is looking to rip-and-replace a legacy application, stating that BlackLine's speed of innovation is attractive."
BlackLine can sustain healthy growth and cash generation while gaining market share, the analyst said.
The company's products and technology vision appear aligned with rising demand for “next-gen accounting-as-a-service technology, business optimization and digital transformations in the finance department,” he said.
Oppenheimer is maintaining a Perform rating on BlackLine since 2019 is an execution year for the company, Ikeda said.
Price Action
BlackLine shares were up 1.39 percent at $48.79 at the time of publication Thursday.
