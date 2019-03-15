Raymond James: Jabil Faces A Tough Environment, But Is Focusing On The Right Metrics
Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported disappointing revenue in its fiscal second-quarter earnings release.
The company’s guidance implies an improvement in capital equipment, which has already played out, and this could result in full-year 2019 estimates being modestly reduced.
The Analyst
Raymond James’ Adam Tindle maintains a Market Perform rating on Jabil.
The Thesis
For the Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment, Jabil reported an 8 percent year-on-year decline in its quarterly revenue to $2.3 billion, missing the estimate by around $345 million, Tindle said.
Despite weaker revenue, the company delivered a higher-than-expected operating profit of $102 million. “This can be considered impressive evidence the diversification strategy is resulting in more stable earnings,” Tindle wrote in a note.
He added that this performance could continue into the back half of 2019 as profit is expected to grow 6-7 percent year-on-year on largely flat revenue.
Revenue for full-year 2019 is now expected to be $10 billion, a $300-million decrease from prior guidance.
The EMS segment delivered a revenue beat at $3.8 billion, although operating margins declined and missed expectations.
While the company is facing a tough mobility cycle, Tindle said the focus is on the right forward metrics, which would improve its business profile.
Share Action
Jabil fell 1.3 percent to $27.06 per share.
