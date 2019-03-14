Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wedbush Incrementally Bullish On MasterCard, Visa

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2019 4:00pm   Comments
Share:
Wedbush Incrementally Bullish On MasterCard, Visa

Wedbush is bullish on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) after the credit card networks' quarterly reports.

The Analyst

Wedbush's Moshe Katri maintained an Outperform on Visa with a price target lifted from $150 to $162.

The analyst maintained an Outperform on Mastercard with a price target lifted from $220 to $235.

Visa: Plenty Of Catalysts Ahead

Visa reported a top-and-bottom-line beat in its fiscal first quarter, along with 11-percent growth in processed transactions and 7-percent growth in cross-border transactions, Katri said in a Thursday note. 

Looking forward to full fiscal 2019, Visa guided to the following, the analyst said:

  • Low double-digit net revenue growth.
  • Client incentives as a percentage of revenue of 22-23 percent.
  • Mid-to-high single-digit operating expense growth.
  • A tax rate of 20-20.5 percent.
  • 100 basis points in foreign exchange drag on the second quarter and a 250-basis point swing for the full year

Visa has multiple growth and scale catalysts as it exits its first-quarter report, including the rise of electronic payments at the expense of cash and checks; favorable European regulations; volume growth from mobile payments; and ACH-based revenue growth opportunities, according to Wedbush. 

Related Link: Morgan Stanley: Paypal Is Dominating Bitcoin, Other Digital Wallets

Mastercard: Attractive Business

Mastercard similarly reported a top-and-bottom-line beat in a fourth-quarter print highlighted by 15-percent year-over-year revenue growth, 15-percent incentive growth, 15-percent growth in domestic assessments and 13-percent growth in cross-border volume fees, Katri said in a Thursday note. 

The credit card network favorably guided its 2019 outlook to include low-teens net revenue growth and cross-border volume growth in the mid-teens, the analyst said. The first-quarter guidance is shy of the full-year outlook due to a difficult comp in 2018 and foreign exchange headwinds, he said. 

The company continues to offer investors an "attractive business model" with strong shareholder returns, Katri said.

Similar to rival Visa, Mastercard should be able to post a 10-15-percent revenue growth rate and a 20-percent EPS growth rate in the coming years, in Wedbush's view. 

Price Action

Visa shares were set to close Thursday's session up 1.16 percent, while Mastercard was traing 0.51-percent higher.

Latest Ratings for MA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019WedbushMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jan 2019JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2019UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cryptocurrency Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MA + V)

Boeing And Brexit: "Two B's" Dominate Market Conversation At Midweek
Another ESG ETF Enters The Fold
Class Of 2008 IPOs: Where Are They Now?
The iCredit Card? WSJ Reports Apple And Goldman Sachs Are Working On A Joint Card
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Retail Activity Plunges, Raising Questions About The Strength Of The Economy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Oracle Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Adidas Surges Higher, But Lack Of Catalysts Persists