Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Reasons Morgan Stanley Loves Apple
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 14, 2019 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
4 Reasons Morgan Stanley Loves Apple

Morgan Stanley was one of several analysts to issue updates on Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Thursday, touting signs of stabilization in the China iPhone market.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty reiterated her Overweight rating and $197 price target for Apple.

The Thesis

After Apple cited China and the ongoing trade war as the cause for its guidance cut in January, Huberty said iPhone pricing cuts in China has led to Apple gaining back lost market share so far in 2019.

“Combined with stabilizing iPhone supply chain data points, we now see an upward bias to our iPhone estimates in the March quarter,” Huberty wrote in a note.

Huberty highlighted four specific reasons for optimism about Apple’s first quarter:

  1. Even in a weak Chinese smartphone market, Apple gained share from domestic competitors in both January and February.
  2. After six consecutive months of negative iPhone build revisions, Morgan Stanley didn't revise its iPhone build estimate lower in February.
  3. Apple’s March quarter guidance didn’t assume improvements in iPhone sales from December to January carried through to February and March, but installed base trends suggest otherwise.
  4. Replacement cycle data indicates iPhone replacement cycle duration have converged with that of PCs faster than expected and could stabilize in coming quarters.

On top of all the positive data, Huberty said investor sentiment toward Apple is neutral to negative at the moment, and the company may have a relatively low bar to clear in the March quarter.

Roughly 20 percent annual growth in high-margin Services segment growth coupled with stabilization of hardware sales will eventually lead to earnings multiple expansion for Apple stock, Huberty said.

Price Action

Apple shares traded higher Thursday by 1.1 percent to $183.85.

Related Links:

KeyBanc Warns Apple Investors: 'Spotify Complaint Has Merit'

Do You Love Cult Stocks?

Photo courtesy of Apple.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Mar 2019Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2019Bank of AmericaReiteratesNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: China iPhone Katy Huberty Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Cowen Initiates Apple At Outperform, Says Services EPS Can Double By 2021
Global Barometer: Oracle Earnings Could Provide Insight On Economy
China Might Take Some Starch Out of U.S. Rally With More Weak Economic Data
Roku Gains Support, Needham Names Stock 'Top Pick' For 2019
American Express Impresses Analysts With International, Digital Strategies
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NGHCB. Riley FBRMaintains33.0
SMTCB. Riley FBRMaintains65.0
FTDRBuckinghamMaintains44.0
FRTACitigroupMaintains5.5
MDBCitigroupMaintains116.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cathay Pacific Returns To Profitability On Cargo And Mail Growth

What The Truck?!? Bonus Episode: Live From The 81st Annual TCA Conference In Las Vegas