Analysts Encouraged By Lumber Liquidators Legal Process
Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) finalized a resolution with various U.S. government entities related to its sourcing of Chinese laminate flooring. As part of an agreement, the company will pay $33 million in fines and investors should be encouraged by the development but not necessarily buyers of the stock, according to two analysts.
The Analysts
Wedbush's Seth Basham maintains a Neutral rating on Lumber Liquidators with an unchanged $12 price target.
Raymond James' Budd Bugatch maintains at Market Perform.
Wedbush: Focus On The Core Story
Lumber Liquidators may be left with some small claims to resolve in the future, but Basham said Tuesday's settlement marks the last major legal overhang. The company will pay a "hefty" fee, which is more than previously expected although still manageable given an "ample" liquidity position of more than $40 million.
Lumber Liquidators will be left with sufficient liquidity to run the business as usual although with "more limited room for error," the analyst wrote. Both the company and investors can now focus solely on the core story and management has the opportunity to improve the business.
It needs to first find an acceptable balance between promotion and advertising in order to drive profitable sales growth.
Raymond James: 'Light At The End Of The Tunnel'
Investors can finally start to see the "light at the end of the tunnel" in regards to its legal troubles, Bugatch said in a research report. At the same time, there is less visibility around the company's core operating performance, especially at a time when new competitors have "complicated the runway" for Lumber Liquidators.
Given the removal of all notable legal overhangs, Bugatch said Lumber Liquidators' stock has now become "investible."
Price Action
Lumber Liquidators closed Wednesday down 1.3 percent at $10.93 per share.
Related Links:
Lumber Liquidators Agrees To $33M Penalty For Securities Fraud
Loop Capital Shelves Lumber Liquidators, Says Street Estimates Could Be Overly Optimistic
Photo credit: Dwight Burdette, Wikimedia
Latest Ratings for LL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2019
|Loop Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Oct 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Oct 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for LL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Budd Bugatch Flooring Raymond James Seth Basham WedbushAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.