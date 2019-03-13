Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) could return to the organic recurring revenue growth rate of 5-7 percent targeted by the company on the back of a reacceleration in revenue growth in its Global Technology & Operations — GTO — segment over the next few quarters, according to Raymond James.

Raymond James’ Patrick O'Shaughnessy upgraded Broadridge from Market Perform to Outperform and set a $118 price target.

The shareholder communications services company, founded as a spin-off from Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP), has been witnessing meaningful pressure on its revenue growth, O'Shaughnessy said in the Wednesday upgrade note.

The analyst said he expects revenue growth to decline from the 9 percent achieved in fiscal 2018 to 4 percent in fiscal 2019.

Broadridge’s solid closed-sales activity and growing backlog of larger deals should convert into revenue going ahead, boosting growth back to 7 percent in fiscal 2020, in Raymond James' view.

The company has indicated that a large global post-trade processing contract with a major bank could begin in the fourth quarter, O'Shaughnessy said. Broadridge has also won several contracts from Asian and European banks in post-trade processing, corporate actions and other newer solutions, he said.

“We believe Broadridge’s current valuation offers investors an attractive entry point into a differentiated, high barrier-to-entry business."

Broadridge Financial shares were up 3.61 percent at $104.07 at the time of publication Wednesday.

