Navistar Analyst Says Strong Traction May Be Outweighed By Industry Challenges

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2019 3:54pm   Comments
Backed by portfolio improvements, Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) has gained significant market share, generated attractive margins and improved its balance sheet, according to RBC Capital Markets. 

While these company-specific developments are positive, they will not make Navistar immune to the expected decline in North American industry demand in 2020, in the sell-side firm's view. 

The Analyst

RBC Capital Markets’ Seth Weber maintained a Sector Perform rating on Navistar and raised the price target from $32 to $34.

The Thesis

The leading truck manufacturer reported first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $173 million Friday, significantly ahead of the consensus estimate of $135 million. Revenue came in at $2.43 billion, representing 28-percent year-on-year growth and beating the Street’s $2.18-billion projection.

Navistar raised its FY19 revenue guidance from $10.5-$11 billion to $10.75-$11.25 billion. The company expects to grow its market share to 19 percent, and the order book suggests that 2019 is largely sold out, Weber said in a Sunday note. 

RBC raised the EBITDA estimates for FY19 and FY20 from $865 million to $895 million and from $795 million to $805 million, respectively.

"The looming cycle downturn” could weigh on sentiment, the analyst said. 

Price Action

Navistar shares were up 1.86 percent at $34.47 shortly before the close Monday. 

Photo by Dismas/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for NAV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019OTR GlobalDowngradesPositiveMixed
Dec 2018BairdMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Dec 2018Wells FargoMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for NAV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

