Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: ON Semiconductor's Higher Long-Term Targets Are Achievable

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2019 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: ON Semiconductor's Higher Long-Term Targets Are Achievable

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) announced higher 2022 targets at a Friday investor meeting. The targets, which reflect EPS of $3, FCF of $1.2 billion and revenue CAGR of 5 percent, seem reasonable against the backdrop of attractive industrial and automotive opportunities, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Raymond James’ Chris Caso maintains a Market Perform rating on ON Semiconductor.

The Thesis

Having achieved its 2020 targets two years early, the semiconductor giant set a new target of reaching revenue of $7.1 billion by 2022, Caso said in a Monday note. 

This implies a CAGR of around 5 percent, which is higher than ON's previous model of low-single digit growth through 2020, the analyst said. 

The higher targets are driven by the company’s two largest businesses, automotive and industrial automotive, Caso said. Automotive, which accounted for 31 percent of sales in 2018, is expected to have a 9-percent CAGR. Industrial automotive, which accounted for 26 percent of 2018 sales, is expected to have a 6-percent CAGR. 

The growth in these two businesses will be offset by the remaining 40 percent of the company’s business, which is projected to remain flat or down through 2022, the analyst said. 

The semiconductor maker's 2022 model incorporates a 22-percent operating margin on $7.1 billion in revenue, which yields $3 in EPS and $1.2 billion in FCF.

March will be a critical month for determining near-term trends, which the company has declined to discuss, according to Raymond James. 

Price Action

ON Semiconductor shares were up 2.49 percent at $22.69 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

MKM: Despite Near-Term Headwinds, ON Semiconductor's Long-Term Picture Remains Rosy

KeyBanc Starts Coverage On 10 Semiconductor Stocks, Downgrades Cypress Semi

Latest Ratings for ON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Feb 2019Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2018BMO CapitalInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for ON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Chris Caso Raymond James semiconductorsAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ON)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GameStop, GE, Tesla And More
BMO's Semiconductor Pair Trade: Buy ON, Step To The Sidelines On Xilinx
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2019
Semiconductor Winners, Losers In A Potential Sino-American Trade Deal
MKM: Despite Near-Term Headwinds, ON Semiconductor's Long-Term Picture Remains Rosy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GBXKeyBancDowngrades62.0
TRNKeyBancDowngrades30.0
PGTIKeyBancUpgrades20.0
FEYEJP MorganUpgrades0.0
HCIKeefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Early Reaction To Nvidia's Acquisition Of Mellanox