Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WildHorse Acquisition Is Accretive To Chesapeake's Margins, Says MKM Partners

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2019 11:29am   Comments
Share:
WildHorse Acquisition Is Accretive To Chesapeake's Margins, Says MKM Partners
Related CHK
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Chesapeake Energy Corporation: The Thesis Is Playing Out (Seeking Alpha)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) acquired WildHorse Resource Development for around $4.5 billion, including about $1.4 billion in net debt assumption. Although the acquisition boosts margins, Chesapeake Energy’s full-cycle return continues to fall below the industry average, according to MKM Partners.

The Analyst

MKM Partners’ John Gerdes maintains a Neutral rating on Chesapeake Energy with an unchanged $3 price target.

The Thesis

Chesapeake Energy expects up to $80 million in operational and $200 million in capital efficiencies from the acquisition, Gerdes said in a Tuesday note.

If the company maintains a four-rig program, the addition of WildHorse will be NPV-neutral, with the asset’s higher capital intensity offsetting higher margins, the analyst said. 

While on a pro forma basis, the company’s capital intensity is competitive, its full-cycle return of approximately 90 percent is significantly short of the industry’s average cash recycle ratio of about 120 percent, Gerdes said. This is due to Chesapeake Energy’s lower cash margin, he said. 

The 2019 production estimate of 505 Mboepd is at the high end of guidance range of 475-505 Mboepd, according to MKM. The stock trades at a premium of almost 20 percent to the group, which warrants the Neutral rating, the sell-side firm said. 

Price Action

Chesapeake Energy shares were down 1.88 percent at $3.13 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

72 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Latest Ratings for CHK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Dec 2018JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Nov 2018CitigroupUpgradesSellNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CHK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Commodities Reiteration M&A Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHK)

84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2019
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: SMART Global Holdings Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Diebold Nixdorf Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Today's Pickup: Interstate 5 Hit By California Owner-Operator Ruling; Brits Map Shipping Noise