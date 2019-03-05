Harpoon Therapeutics' Platform To Drive Significant Value, Wedbush Says In Bullish Initiation

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company working on therapies for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, recently offered 5.4 million shares in an IPO, pricing the shares at $14 each.

The Analyst

Following the expiration of the IPO quiet period, Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll initiated coverage of Harpoon with an Outperform rating and $23 price target.

The Thesis

Harpoon's initial focus on clinically validated targets increases the probability of success, and its next-gen bispecific platform TriTACs will likely drive additional value as novel candidates are advanced into clinical trials, Driscoll said in the Tuesday initiation note.

Harpoon's lead candidate HPN424 is a PSMA-targeted TriTAC for treating metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer. Preliminary Phase 1 data supported once-weekly dosing and demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with evidence of T cell activation, the analyst said. Additional data from the dose-escalation study is expected in the second half of 2019 at a medical meeting, he said.

Harpoon expects to initiate a Phase 1 study for HPN536, another asset which is being evaluated for solid tumors expressing mesothelin, in the second half of 2019, he said.

A ProTriTAC platform Harpoon is developing uses a prodrug approach, Driscoll said. An initial ProTriTAC candidate is likely to begin IND-enabling studies in 2019, the analyst said.

Wedbush sees the collaboration agreement Harpoon has with AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) as offering non-dilutive capital and platform validation.

The Price Action

Harpoon Therapeutics shares were down 3.7 percent at $16.38 at the time of publication Tuesday.

