Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harpoon Therapeutics' Platform To Drive Significant Value, Wedbush Says In Bullish Initiation
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2019 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Harpoon Therapeutics' Platform To Drive Significant Value, Wedbush Says In Bullish Initiation
Related
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings, IPOs
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report (Stocks To Watch Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company working on therapies for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, recently offered 5.4 million shares in an IPO, pricing the shares at $14 each. 

The Analyst

Following the expiration of the IPO quiet period, Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll initiated coverage of Harpoon with an Outperform rating and $23 price target.

The Thesis

Harpoon's initial focus on clinically validated targets increases the probability of success, and its next-gen bispecific platform TriTACs will likely drive additional value as novel candidates are advanced into clinical trials, Driscoll said in the Tuesday initiation note. 

Harpoon's lead candidate HPN424 is a PSMA-targeted TriTAC for treating metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer. Preliminary Phase 1 data supported once-weekly dosing and demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with evidence of T cell activation, the analyst said. Additional data from the dose-escalation study is expected in the second half of 2019 at a medical meeting, he said. 

Harpoon expects to initiate a Phase 1 study for HPN536, another asset which is being evaluated for solid tumors expressing mesothelin, in the second half of 2019, he said. 

A ProTriTAC platform Harpoon is developing uses a prodrug approach, Driscoll said. An initial ProTriTAC candidate is likely to begin IND-enabling studies in 2019, the analyst said. 

Wedbush sees the collaboration agreement Harpoon has with AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) as offering non-dilutive capital and platform validation.

The Price Action

Harpoon Therapeutics shares were down 3.7 percent at $16.38 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These March PDUFA Dates

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Psoriasis Drug Found Superior, Ascendis Offering, Adamas Earnings

Latest Ratings for HARP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019Canaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2019WedbushInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HARP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Robert Driscoll WedbushAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV + HARP)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings, IPOs
Barron's Picks And Pans: Conagra, JPMorgan, L Brands, Weight Watchers And More
It Could Be Time For This Pharma ETF
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genomic Health Earnings, AbbVie's Humira Approved For Another Indication In Japan
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NASH Disappointment For Gilead, Xeris To Offer Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

WildHorse Acquisition Is Accretive To Chesapeake's Margins, Says MKM Partners