Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Andrew Left Adds To Wayfair Short Position After Q4 Print
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 22, 2019 11:19am   Comments
Share:
Andrew Left Adds To Wayfair Short Position After Q4 Print
Related W
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2019
Wayfair 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides (Seeking Alpha)

Late last year, Citron Research dubbed Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) the anti-Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and “the real tax avoider.” It initiated a short position on the e-commerce stock, forecasting a plunge: first to $100, then to $40, then to $30.

After Wayfair reported top- and bottom-line fourth-quarter beats Friday, Citron amped its bet.

“Came in short small … adding to position,” Citron’s Andrew Left told Benzinga. “Business is showing no operating leverage whatsoever. The U.S. is a mature market and still not profitable.”

Wayfair shares were nonetheless surging 31.89 percent to $154.68 at the time of publication. 

How Wayfair Performed

Wayfair reported a non-GAAP net loss-per-share of $1.12 with negative free cash flow of $23.2 million.

The quarter closed with cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling $970.3 million.

“Our offering is resonating more and more with our customers in North America and Europe, and we see clear parallels in the progress of our businesses in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany and the successful course of Wayfair.com in the U.S. at similar stages of development,” CEO Niraj Shah said in a press release. “We continue to expand our proprietary logistics infrastructure and take greater control of our inbound supply chain.’

What Citron Predicted

In its latest report, Citron cited weakness in Wayfair’s fundamentals with “diseconomies of scale.” Customer acquisition costs peaked, and Citron saw no path to profitability as competition proliferated.

At that time, short interest on the stock was at a three-year low. Left is confident it won’t stay that way.

Related Links:

3 Key Reasons Credit Suisse Turns Bullish On Wayfair

Amazon's New Scout Business Sends Wayfair's Stock Lower

Photo courtesy of Wayfair. 

Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchEarnings News Short Sellers Short Ideas Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + W)

Green Supply Chains Must Be Digital Supply Chains
Sneaker Snafu Tested These Leveraged ETFs
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2019
Preview: Wayfair Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Don't Panic: China Has Not 'Banned' Australian Coal Imports