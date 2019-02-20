After Instructure's Mixed Quarterly Print, Guidance Miss, Oppenheimer Waits For More Clarity
Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) reported mixed fourth-quarter results Tuesday and announced below-consensus 2019 guidance.
Although Instructure has several 2019 growth initiatives in place, the guidance seems appropriate in view of the leadership and operational changes at the company, according to Oppenheimer.
The Analyst
Oppenheimer’s Brian Schwartz maintains a Perform rating on Instructure.
The Thesis
Instructure reported total fourth-quarter revenue of $56.3 million, representing 28-percent year-on-year growth and beating the consensus estimate by around $500,000. Subscription revenue also came in higher than expected.
The company’s bookings were hit by “one large slipped Bridge deal and consistent ed tech headwinds,” and margin expansion was achieved on the back of cost savings, Schwartz said in a Wednesday note.
The company announced mixed first-quarter guidance, with total revenue guidance of $56.9-$57.5 million missing the prior consensus estimate of $59.4 million. The total revenue guidance for 2019 came in at $256-$260 million, with the midpoint missing the consensus forecast of $259 million.
Although Instructure is undertaking initiatives to boost its business — and “a lurking private equity buyer in SaaS also provides valuation support" — investors may want to stay away until there are clearer signs of improvement, Schwartz said.
Price Action
Instructure shares were down 5.13 percent at $40.34 at the time of publication Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for INST
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2019
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2019
|Raymond James
|Downgrades
|Strong Buy
|Outperform
|Oct 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
