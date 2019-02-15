Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'We See Room For Further Outperformance': CyberArk Analysts Bullish After Q4 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 15, 2019 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
'We See Room For Further Outperformance': CyberArk Analysts Bullish After Q4 Earnings Beat
Related CYBR
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Higher; CyberArk Software Shares Gain On Upbeat Earnings
Big Tech Stocks Boost Nasdaq To Gain, But Coca-Cola Drags Dow (Investor's Business Daily)

Analysts are raving about Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR)'s record fourth-quarter earnings beat Thursday.

Morgan Stanley: 'We See Room For Further Outperformance' 

CyberArk is executing on an increasingly favorable market opportunity and competitive landscape, analyst Melissa Franchi said in a Friday note. 

“With new initiatives such as bundling and the new cloud offerings relatively nascent and with the competitive environment continuing to be favorable, we see room for further outperformance through FY19, despite more difficult compares," the analyst said. 

Franchi said she sees a path to 20-percent top-line growth coupled with modest improvements to its already industry-leading margins to drive a 25-percent free cash flow CAGR over a multiyear period, Franchi said. 

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $96 to $126.

UBS: Quarterly Print Not What Bulls Were Expecting 

CyberArk’s Q4 was “not even what the bulls were expecting," analyst Fatima Boolani said in a Thursday note. 

“While budget flushes helped, we think distracted competitors, a simpler packaged-based sales motion and a more cohesive sales organization were the real drivers of outperformance and strong deal momentum," the analyst said. 

Boolani said the company now has to contend with much tougher comps and said that while she is still bullish on underlying fundamentals, another round of meaningful upward estimate revisions are necessary for the stock to move higher.

UBS maintains a Buy rating and raised its price target from $90 to $119.

Wedbush: CyberArk Closes 2018 Like Mayweather

CyberArk closed out 2018 like Floyd Mayweather, beating street expectations and delivering robust guidance, analyst Daniel Ives said in a Friday note. 

“In a nutshell, yesterday's results along with our continued robust checks gave us increased confidence in CYBR's strong product portfolio and leadership position in the PAM market, which is still in the very early days of playing out." 

Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $95 to $130.

CyberArk shares were down 3.11 percent at $100.82 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links: 

Analysts Applaud IBM's Move To Make Watson Available Cross-Cloud

IBM Rises After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 12%

Latest Ratings for CYBR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
Dec 2018Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Dec 2018GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CYBR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Daniel IvesAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYBR)

71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Higher; CyberArk Software Shares Gain On Upbeat Earnings
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Cisco Earnings Top Estimates
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mattel Plummets On Lowered Guidance, One Week After Earnings-Inspired Spike

KeyBanc: Diebold's New CEO Executing Well, But Long-Term Growth Remains A Concern