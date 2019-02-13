Morgan Stanley Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan On Coming Higher Copper Prices
Shares of mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the company.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst Piyush Sood upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal-Weight, while lowering the price target to $14 from $16.
The Thesis
The price of copper is going up thanks to demand in China and falling global production.
Morgan Stanley said it expects copper prices could go to around $3.12 a pound by year’s end, a double-digit percentage point increase over spot prices of $2.75.
“We believe (FCX) will emerge as the go-to large-cap stock for exposure to a copper price rally,” Sood wrote in the note.
Sood noted concerns about Freeport’s ability to deliver a production ramp-up to meet demand but said those concerns are overblown and that it will likely deliver its mining plans, especially starting in 2020.
Price Action
Freeport-McMoRan shares closed Wednesday higher by 6.9 percent at $12.29.
Latest Ratings for FCX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2019
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Jan 2019
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Nov 2018
|RBC Capital
|Downgrades
|Sector Perform
|Underperform
