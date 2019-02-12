Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Guggenheim's Takeaways From Meeting With Cogent Communications' CEO

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2019 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
Guggenheim's Takeaways From Meeting With Cogent Communications' CEO
Related CCOI
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2018
Stocks With Rising Relative Strength: Cogent Communications (Investor's Business Daily)

The market for telecom services remains highly competitive, with pressure on pricing and a continued shift from legacy to new technologies.

Although Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) seems well-positioned, there is limited upside to the stock's valuation, according to Guggenheim.

The Analyst

Guggenheim’s Mike McCormack maintained a Neutral rating on Cogent Communications following a meeting Monday with CEO Dave Schaeffer.

The Thesis

While the telecom landscape remains competitive, with a decline in the overall enterprise market, Cogent Communications is gaining share in wholesale.

Growth at NetCentric, which constitutes roughly one-third of Cogent Communications’ business, has been decelerating, McCormack said in a Tuesday note.

Schaeffer mentioned that the market seemed poised for long-term growth, the analyst said. While the segment may not steadily return to stronger growth, this should still occur in the next several quarters, he said. 

The enterprise market opportunity is continuing to decline due to technological shifts, McCormack said, adding that growth in SD-WAN continues to benefit Cogent.

Cogent highlighted that SD-WAN is cheaper and easier to use than multiprotocol label switching, or MPLS, and that equipment companies were driving the move toward SD-WAN, according to Guggenheim. 

The CEO said the areas where a 5G fixed wireless product could compete with fixed wireline may find cost barriers to deployment, McCormack said. The cost of delivering on wireline is lower than wireless, he said. 

Price Action

Cogent Communications shares were down 0.29 percent at $48.59 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Deutsche Bank Steps To The Sidelines On Cogent Communications

From Double-Digit Growth To Dividend Hikes, Cogent Communications Has It All

Photo courtesy of Cogent. 

Latest Ratings for CCOI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2018Wells FargoMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell

View More Analyst Ratings for CCOI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Guggenheim Mike McCormack telecomAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCOI)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BERaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
FCXMorgan StanleyUpgrades14.0
MPWJefferiesUpgrades23.0
SHOPRBC CapitalUpgrades230.0
HUNJP MorganDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Ellie Mae Shares Jump On Acquisition News

Bill Gates: 'Extreme' Politicians Pushing For 70% Tax Rate Are 'Missing The Picture'