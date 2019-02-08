Market Overview

Turtle Beach's Q4 Pre-Announcement Confirms Positive Gaming Data, Says Bullish DA Davidson
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2019 4:07pm   Comments
Share:
Gaming headset manufacturer Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) pre-announced its Q4 results Thursday that include above-consensus sales, adjusted EBITDA and EPS.

The Analyst

D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte reiterated a Buy rating on Turtle Beach and lowered the price target from $30 to $26.

The Thesis

The positive pre-announcement is seen as a culmination of the following, Forte said in a Friday note:

Positive data points from NPD Group that said seven of the top 10 headsets sold in the North American market were from Turtle Beach.

Strong comps reported by GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) for the holiday period.

Commentary on the strength of "Fortnite"  by Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)

With the emerging trend being social gaming, the analyst said he is encouraged by the implications for Turtle Beach.

Fortnite has expanded the gaming category to include younger consumers and females, and therefore when the refresh cycle materializes, it will be coming off a materially larger base, Forte said. 

As the company laps the success of "Fortnite," D.A. Davidson now estimates a 10-percent decline in sales, lowered from its previous estimates for flat sales.

The Price Action

Turtle Beach shares were up 0.82 percent at $15.98 at the close Friday. 

Photo courtesy of Turtle Beach. 

Latest Ratings for HEAR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018OppenheimerMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Aug 2018WedbushMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jul 2018DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HEAR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DA DavidsonAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

