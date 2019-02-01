Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc On Tractor Supply: Topline, Margins Are Gaining Momentum

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2019 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc On Tractor Supply: Topline, Margins Are Gaining Momentum
Related TSCO
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) CEO Gregory Sandfort on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) reported fourth-quarter EPS ahead of expectations on solid comps. Management issued positive guidance for 2019.

Comps are likely to remain strong, backed by merchandising, investments, inflation, e-commerce and weather, and drive topline and margin momentum, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc's Bradley Thomas maintains a Sector Weight rating on Tractor Supply.

The Thesis

Tractor Supply recorded an EPS of $1.11, representing 22 percent year-on-year growth and beating consensus expectations. Comps grew by a solid 5.7 percent, backed by a 3-percent increase in transaction size and a 2.6-percent increase in transaction count, Thomas said.

Management guided to EPS of $4.60-$4.75 for 2019, in-line with the consensus estimate of $4.71. Guidance reflects comps of 2-4 percent and operating margins of 8.9-9 percent.

Tractor Supply is well positioned to grow its store base. Moreover, the company can drive comps by enhancing its marketing and merchandising initiatives as well as its supply chain efficiencies.

Although the company has a stronger positioning than most of its peers to increase traffic and retain customers, investors are increasingly concerned about intensifying ecommerce competition and the increasing need for investment, Thomas mentioned.

While comp trends have improved in recent quarters and investments made in recent years are beginning to yield results, “valuation keeps us from getting more positive,” the analyst wrote in the report.

Price Action

Shares of Tractor Supply dropped nearly 5 percent Thursday. Shares traded at $86.29 Friday afternoon.

Related Links

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio

Latest Ratings for TSCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Dec 2018WedbushMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Dec 2018OppenheimerDowngradesOutperformPerform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bradley Thomas KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSCO)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARWStifel NicolausDowngrades0.0
BAXBarclaysUpgrades72.0
CELGJefferiesDowngrades0.0
DOORB. Riley FBRDowngrades56.0
DWDPJP MorganDowngrades53.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benchmark: For First Time In Years, 1-800-Flowers Delivered A 'Complete Holiday Quarter'