Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Adidas Yeezy Line Expansion Is Working...For Now
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 31, 2019 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
The Adidas Yeezy Line Expansion Is Working...For Now
Related ADDYY
These Were The Best-Performing Stocks On The OTCQX Market In 2018
Podcast: Nike Continues To Expand With MLB Deal, Streaming War Heats Up

The expansion of Adidas AG (ADR) (OTC: ADDYY)'s Yeezy brands supply has led to a significant sales increase, up 500 percent in the fourth quarter according to recent NPD Group data. Kim Kardashian West even bragged about the results, but expanding the once ultra-exclusive brand could come with a significant cost down the line.

Oversupply Can Hurt

In its initial releases, Adidas’ Yeezy line was available in extremely limited quantities which in turn drove hype and a healthy resale market. Now that the company is making the shoes far more available for everyone, it's finally meeting demand but killing the resale market, an important component that drove excitement around the shoes. It remains to be seen whether or not it can withstand the pressure of an expanded allocation.

“As we saw with Jordan, oversupply can hurt demand,” Matt Powell, senior advisor at NPD Group told Benzinga.

Powell is referencing the missteps Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) made with its Jordan Brand, flooding the market with too much supply of shoes that were once almost unattainable, and in turn damaged the brands cache. It's part of the reason that led Adidas to overtake Jordan as the No. 2 selling shoe brand in the U.S. in 2017, but the brand may be falling into the same trap that Nike did. Jordan eventually had to scale back its supply and is working to get back on track, but once you damage a brands cache, it’s difficult to come back from.

"Jordan has not been able to do it yet. [It] can take years," Powell said.

Back in 2017, Powell said Nike let the Jordan business get overheated, which slowed down the liquidations.

“The sentiment on Twitter is that Jordan is not cool anymore, which is overblown. But there is no question that retro Jordans [are] not selling out immediately like they used to,” Powell told Benzinga at the time.

Yeezy Effect

Retro Jordan demand and appeal used to spill over into Jordan’s performance offerings but that ceased when the supply increased. Adidas likely experienced the same effect, when Yeezy’s were not available to purchase outright, demand spilled over into models that looked similar in style like the PureBoost, Ultra Boost and Tubular Shadow.

The Yeezy effect, which is vehemently argued about whether or not Kanye West was the catalyst that sparked Adidas rise in North America, is in danger of going away.

It's always a balancing act. How do you feed an unrequited demand without tarnishing the brands value and aura and coolness?

With the Jordan example hiding it plain sight, it's hard to imagine Adidas isn't taking this precedent into account and has a plan with what they're getting themselves into. It's just a matter of time until we see how this plays out.

Related Links:

Adidas CEO Talks Tariffs, Yeezy Release And The Rise Of 3D-Printed Shoes

Adidas Continues North American Tear With 31% Sales Growth

Photo credit: Isaiah979, from Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Adidas Jordan brand Kanye West Kim KardashianAnalyst Color Retail Sales Top Stories Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE + ADDYY)

These Were The Best-Performing Stocks On The OTCQX Market In 2018
Podcast: Nike Continues To Expand With MLB Deal, Streaming War Heats Up
As Nike Rebounds, So Does Foot Locker, Says Bullish Jefferies
Morgan Stanley: Adidas' Pain Is Nike's Gain
Blurring The Lines Between VR And Real Life: A New Global Economy Is On The Horizon
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMCXImperial CapitalDowngrades56.0
CACCOppenheimerDowngrades0.0
HRBGoldman SachsDowngrades22.0
IVZBarclaysDowngrades19.0
LFUSLongbow ResearchUpgrades200.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Amazon Posts Big Q4 Earnings Beat, Weak Q1 Sales Guidance