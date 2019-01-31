Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop's 'Large Cash' Position Keeps BofA On The Sidelines

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2019 3:20pm   Comments
Share:
GameStop's 'Large Cash' Position Keeps BofA On The Sidelines
Related GME
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Sanmina Jumps On Upbeat Earnings; Cancer Genetics Shares Slide
GameStop: No Buyout, So What Should I Do With My Shares? (Seeking Alpha)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) said earlier this week it will no longer seek offers to sell itself to a strategic buyer, which removes the "cleanest way" the company could have generated value to shareholders.

The Analyst

Bank of America's Curtis Nagle maintains a Neutral rating on GameStop with a price target lowered from $18 to $12.

The Thesis

GameStop's stock no longer benefits from a major floor or valuation support now that a sale of itself is off the table, Nagle said in a research report. This doesn't suggest the bearish case for the stock can be applied, however, as the company is sitting on a "large cash pile" of $1.6 billion. This is 40 percent higher than its current market cap and large enough to pay back the entire debt load.

Nagle said GameStop remains a free cash flow positive company, although it's declining and could prompt the company to suspend its dividend which would free $90 million a year in cash. There's also no evidence GameStop can unlock shareholder value through direct investments in its business as 2019 looks like a "very tough year" due to competition from digital sales of video games, weak hardware sales at the end of the current cycle, a slowdown in the collectibles category, and very tough compares in accessories.

GameStop continues operating without a fulltime CEO and any future leader will have a "tough seat to fill" due to weakening fundamentals.

Price Action

Shares of GameStop traded at $11.29 Thursday afternoon.

Related Links:

Pachter: Video Game Stocks Are 'Relatively Recession-Proof'

Sell-Side: GameStop Faces Increased Threat From Digital Mix Shift

Photo credit: Oxiq - Own work, WikiMedia Commons

Latest Ratings for GME

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Nov 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Jul 2018JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GME
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Curtis Nagle retailers video gamesAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Sanmina Jumps On Upbeat Earnings; Cancer Genetics Shares Slide
46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2.7%; GameStop Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Verizon Posts Mixed Q4 Results
Game Over For GameStop's Sales Process, Shares Tumble 20%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMCXImperial CapitalDowngrades56.0
CACCOppenheimerDowngrades0.0
HRBGoldman SachsDowngrades22.0
IVZBarclaysDowngrades19.0
LFUSLongbow ResearchUpgrades200.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Serious Wrecks, Travel Bans During Wicked Winter Weather