Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JMP Upgrades Intercept Pharma Ahead Of NASH Trial Data
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2019 4:00pm   Comments
Share:
JMP Upgrades Intercept Pharma Ahead Of NASH Trial Data
Related ICPT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019
Allergan downgraded on soft 2019 guidance in premarket analyst action (Seeking Alpha)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) recently announced Jan. 7 that it expects to release top-line data from the interim analysis of the Phase 3 study dubbed "REGENERATE" during the first quarter. 

The study is evaluating obeticholic acid in non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, patients with advanced liver fibrosis.

The Analyst

Ahead of the data readout, JMP Securities analyst Liisa Bayko upgraded Intercept from Market Perform to Market Outperform with a $175 price target.

The Thesis

The study readout has a good chance of achieving the fibrosis endpoint, which is necessary for commercial viability, Bayko said in the Wednesday upgrade note.

Technically, the success of Regenerate requires that at least one of two co-primary endpoints — patients with at least one stage of fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH and patients with NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis — be met at 72 weeks, the analyst said. 

In order to be a commercial success, obeticholic acid should achieve the fibrosis endpoint, as side effects would be bearable for advanced patients but not for the broader NASH population, Bayko said. 

"We also believe that meeting the fibrosis endpoint would allow the company to maintain a premium pricing strategy, which would be appropriate for a drug that reduces fibrosis in advanced liver disease," she said. 

JMP maintains a 60-percent probability of success for the study and said it likes the risk-reward ahead of the data release. Positive fibrosis data would support regulatory submissions, Bayko said. 

Intercept shares could top $200 in the eventuality of the company acing the Regenerate trial, while a disappointment could send shares down to $75, according to JMP's projections. 

The Price Action

Intercept shares were set to close Wednesday's session up 3.13 percent at $115.86. 

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Scraps Alzheimer's Disease Trials, Amgen Issues Weak Guidance

After Axsome's Triple-Digit Gains, Is There Room For Further Upside?

Photo by Nephron/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for ICPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019JMP SecuritiesUpgradesMarket PerformMarket Outperform
Jan 2019NeedhamUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2019UBSInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ICPT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: JMP Securities Liisa BaykoAnalyst Color Biotech Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ICPT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019
Searching For A Treatment: NASH Investigational Drugs With Catalysts This Year
Raymond James: Gilead In NASH For The Long Haul
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AGNRBC CapitalDowngrades165.0
AGNMorgan StanleyDowngrades156.0
ICPTJMP SecuritiesUpgrades175.0
LNTWells FargoUpgrades49.0
PLUGRoth CapitalUpgrades1.3
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ice Jams Cause Flooding, Chaos Amid Arctic Outbreak