Canaccord Genuity hosted an investor meeting with BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) that was "upbeat" and reinforced the company's long-term growth potential.

The Analyst

Analyst T. Michael Walkley maintains a Hold rating on BlackBerry with an unchanged $9 price target.

The Thesis

Walkley shared the following takeaways in a Tuesday note from the research firm's chat with BlackBerry's management:

BlackBerry's QNX could see revenue acceleration in fiscal 2020 and beyond from design wins.

QNX revenue could over time increase as much as fivefold due to opportunities in ADAS and instrument cluster, among other areas.

QNX represents a medium-to-long-term growth driver for BlackBerry.

The cybersecurity company detailed its secure upgraded hypervisor value that can separate multiple functions running on a single CPU or high-performance computing unit.

The recent Cylance acquisition could generate further uspide, as it opens up new revenue streams within the $11-billion cybersecurity endpoint market.

The research firm's neutral stance on the stock and $9 price target are based on roughly four times EV/sales on 2021 estimates of $1.253 billion. A change in stance may be justified ahead of BlackBerry's fourth-quarter earnings report in late March and the company's analyst day presentation in April if BlackBerry offers a clear long-term strategic plan and shows progress toward longer-term targets, Walkley said.

Price Action

BlackBerry shares were down 0.62 percent at $7.96 at the close Tuesday.

