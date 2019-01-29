Whirlpool Coproration (NYSE: WHR) shares were spinning back into higher territory Tuesday after a mixed fourth-quarter report with weak guidance for the coming year opened a drain on the stock a day earlier.

The appliance maker beat earnings estimates, reporting $4.75 a share, but reported a revenue miss. The $5.66 billion reported was flat in comparison with the prior year and under the $5.76 billion expected by the Street. EPS estimates called for $4.23 per share.

The revenue miss and weak 2019 guidance sent the stock swirling downward before Tuesday’s opening and it fell more than 6 percent before clawing back. Shares were up 6.65 percent at $132.77 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Credit Suisse and Raymond James reacted to the print in new research reports.

The Analysts

◘ Credit Suisse analyst Susan Maklari maintained a Neutral rating on Whirlpool.

Pricing actions by Whirpool should improve North American margins, but that good news could be offset by ongoing difficulty in international markets, the analyst said.

◘ Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsch maintained an Outperform rating on Whirpool.

The quarterly print showed some signs of European stabilization, the analyst said. Results in North America were up marginally and fractionally off estimates.

Whirlpool's initial 2019 guidance is below views mostly due conservative estimates on raw materials impacts, according to Raymond James.

