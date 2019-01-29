Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Whirlpool Spins Back After Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, Weak Guidance

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2019 1:06pm   Comments
Share:
Whirlpool Spins Back After Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, Weak Guidance
Related WHR
46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Kandi Technologies and Whirlpool among consumer gainers; Harley-Davidson and Dean Foods among losers (Seeking Alpha)

Whirlpool Coproration (NYSE: WHR) shares were spinning back into higher territory Tuesday after a mixed fourth-quarter report with weak guidance for the coming year opened a drain on the stock a day earlier.

The appliance maker beat earnings estimates, reporting $4.75 a share, but reported a revenue miss. The $5.66 billion reported was flat in comparison with the prior year and under the $5.76 billion expected by the Street. EPS estimates called for $4.23 per share.

The revenue miss and weak 2019 guidance sent the stock swirling downward before Tuesday’s opening and it fell more than 6 percent before clawing back. Shares were up 6.65 percent at $132.77 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Credit Suisse and Raymond James reacted to the print in new research reports. 

The Analysts

◘ Credit Suisse analyst Susan Maklari maintained a Neutral rating on Whirlpool.

Pricing actions by Whirpool should improve North American margins, but that good news could be offset by ongoing difficulty in international markets, the analyst said.

◘ Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsch maintained an Outperform rating on Whirpool. 

The quarterly print showed some signs of European stabilization, the analyst said. Results in North America were up marginally and fractionally off estimates.

Whirlpool's initial 2019 guidance is below views mostly due conservative estimates on raw materials impacts, according to Raymond James.

Related Links:

5 Reasons Why Credit Suisse Turned Bullish On Whirlpool

Whirlpool: Why Goldman Sachs Is Turning Bearish On The Appliance Maker

Latest Ratings for WHR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2018Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Oct 2018Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WHR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WHR)

46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2019
4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
8 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Port Of Newcastle Signs Up To Global Environmental Port Standard

Truckload Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 So Far In 2019