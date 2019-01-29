Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dell Wins Over A Sell-Side Bull On Market Share Gains, Balance Sheet Delevering
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2019 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
Dell Wins Over A Sell-Side Bull On Market Share Gains, Balance Sheet Delevering
Related DELL
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019
Dell +1% at new Outperform rating (Seeking Alpha)

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL), which recently returned to the public markets through an unconventional transaction, is a worthy investment, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Analyst Simon Leopold initiated coverage of Dell shares with an Outperform rating and a $57 price target.

The Thesis

Even as Dell's debt burden and limited access to VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)'s cash weigh on the shares, the company's market share gains and benefits from favorable enterprise spending patterns — along with de-levering of its balance sheet can unlock value — Leopold said in a Monday note.

Dell is confident of expanding share in its core markets, namely servers, storage and PCs, the analyst said. 

The company's integration with EMC has come along after years of poor execution, he said, citing channel checks.

The launch of a new midrange storage platform in late 2019 is a catalyst, Leopold said. Worries over webscale exposure in servers is overdone, he said, as it accounts for than 10 percent of server sales.

The top PC makers, including Dell, are consolidating their market share, the analyst said. Dell may gain from HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ)'s pain, he said. 

Notwithstanding a lack of near-term catalysts, Raymond James said evidence of share gains and refinancing debt could help the stock.

The firm's estimates call for calendar 2018 sales of $91.5 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $6.30. For calendar 2020, Raymond James estimates sales growth of 4.4 percent to $95.5 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $6.86.

The Price Action

Dell shares were trading up slightly at $46.91 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Dell Has Too Much Uncertainty, Analyst Says

BofA: IT Hardware Stocks Are Losing Appeal To Funds, But Apple Has Further Upside Potential

Latest Ratings for DELL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jan 2019RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jan 2019CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DELL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Raymond James Simon LeopoldAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DELL + HPQ)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019
Barron's Picks And Pans: Caterpillar, Dell, Intel And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019
Raymond James Cuts VMWare Price Target, Says Dell Agreement Good For Shareholders
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EVLOChardan CapitalInitiates Coverage On10.0
AMATRBC CapitalUpgrades45.0
AMGJefferiesDowngrades0.0
ATVIOppenheimerDowngrades0.0
AXPAtlantic EquitiesUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Progressive Set For Stable Underwriting, Says Bullish Raymond James