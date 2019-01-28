Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DocuSign's Era Of 'Modest Market Acceptance' Is Over, KeyBanc Says In Bullish Initiation

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2019 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
DocuSign's Era Of 'Modest Market Acceptance' Is Over, KeyBanc Says In Bullish Initiation
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019
24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Markets Wary Ahead Of Action-Packed Week (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

The bullish case for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU), a provider of electronic signature technology and digital transaction management services that went public in 2018, can now be made after years of "modest market acceptance," according to KeyBanc.

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Rob Owens initiated coverage of DocuSign with an Overweight rating and $59 price target.

The Thesis

DocuSign is performing well in targeting the $25-billion market opportunity for digital signatures, Owens said in a Sunday initiation note. 

Net customer additions to DocuSign's enterprise and commercial cohort — around 85 percent of revenue — have improved each year since fiscal 2016, with no signs of reversing throughout 2019, the analyst said.

As the company expands its portfolio, it can generate incremental sales to the platform's more than 300 use cases, as existing customers generate 70 percent of new subscription revenue and net retention rates are trending near 115 percent, according to KeyBanc. 

DocuSign's cash flow as a percentage of total revenue improved from 1.5 percent to 8 percent over the past trailing 12-month period and have grown at a 46-percent compounded annual growth rate since 2016, Owens said.

During the past year, revenue grew at 36 percent, which drove operating leverage as sales growth exceeded new growth investments over the year, the analyst said. 

Price Action

DocuSign shares were down 1.07 percent at $48.05 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Docusign Falls Despite Earnings, Sales Beat

Analysts Initiate Coverage Of DocuSign Following IPO Quiet Period

Latest Ratings for DOCU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2019Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Dec 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DOCU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Digital Signature KeyBanc Capital Markets Rob OwensAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOCU)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019
24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Unicorns Most Likely To Test IPO Waters In 2019
Docusign Falls Despite Earnings, Sales Beat
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
USAPKeyBancUpgrades25.0
ZNGAKeyBancUpgrades5.0
BHPJefferiesUpgrades0.0
ATUJP MorganUpgrades23.0
FISVRBC CapitalUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session