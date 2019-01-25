Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Catalysts That Make Alibaba A Top Mega-Cap Pick At MKM

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2019 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
3 Catalysts That Make Alibaba A Top Mega-Cap Pick At MKM
Related BABA
The 'Amazon Effect' And How Bringg Helps Companies Gain More Customers
Analyst: Starbucks Stock Remains Robust, But Keep Eye On China
Warren Buffett Stocks: Who Joins Nvidia, Alibaba, Facebook On This Screen? (Investor's Business Daily)

Despite an ongoing trade war with the U.S. government, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) remains a top mega-cap stock pick at MKM Partners for three key reasons.

The Analyst

Rob Sanderson maintains a Buy rating on Alibaba's stock with an unchanged $245 price target.

The Thesis

Chinese stocks are likely to correlate with broader macro concerns and the ongoing Sino-American trade spat, Sanderson said in a Friday note. Alibaba boasts three catalysts that supports a bullish case for the stock, the analyst said. 

Moderation In Spending

  • Rival streaming video company Iqiyi Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) said its content cost escalation will show signs of moderation in 2019 and it is likely Alibaba's YouKu streaming business will similarly benefit from lower spend.
  • Alibaba's investments in its food delivery business Ele.me could result in profitability after a "catch-up" investment spend period ends.
  • Management appears to be watching macro conditions and a decision to slowdown new hiring is supportive of margins.

Monetization Initiatives

  • The monetization of the "recommendations feed" remains untouched and could be turned on when the macro outlook becomes more certain.
  • Search monetization continues to improve aided by algorithms and auction dynamics.
  • The company has an untapped high-margin opportunity over time with third-party partners, including Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX).

The Cloud

  • Alibaba's cloud is growing 1,300 basis points faster than AWS was at a similar stage in its development.
  • Assuming Alibaba Cloud continues to grow at a similar pace versus AWS, it will become a 100-basis point margin tailwind in 2019 and expand to 170 basis points in 2020.

Price Action

Alibaba shares were up 1.51 percent at $158.22 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

4 Expert Takes On Alibaba's Singles Day Sale

KeyBanc Stays Bullish On Alibaba After 2019 Guidance Cut

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018MizuhoAssumesBuy
Nov 2018MKM PartnersMaintainsBuyBuy
Nov 2018UBSMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alibaba Cloud China cloud Food Delivery MKM Partners Rob SandersonAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + IQ)

The 'Amazon Effect' And How Bringg Helps Companies Gain More Customers
Analyst: Starbucks Stock Remains Robust, But Keep Eye On China
Tech Sector Earnings: Revenue Growth Widely Expected To Slow, Will Global Uncertainty Weigh?
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Dynavax, Starbucks And More
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Qorvo, Zynga, IQIYI
TD Ameritrade IMX Continued Its Dip In December, Falling To A More Than Two-Year Low
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DRHKeyBancDowngrades8.0
FDCKeyBancDowngrades0.0
CNSKeefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades36.0
AVYABarclaysUpgrades21.0
VLOGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Container Feeder Ship Armageddon Looms

Embrace Change Or Lose Your Business, Conference Speakers Warn