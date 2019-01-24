Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Upgrades LivePerson, Names 5 Catalysts For Future Growth
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2019 4:28pm   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Upgrades LivePerson, Names 5 Catalysts For Future Growth
Related LPSN
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2018
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Oppenheimer goes Outperform on LivePerson (Seeking Alpha)

The street is overlooking LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)’s mobile commerce opportunity, according to a new analyst report.

The Analyst 

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda upgraded LivePerson from Perform to Outperform and set a $31 price target.

The Thesis

LivePerson is well-positioned to take share in a large business-to-consumer messaging opportunity that is disrupting the contact center, Ikeda said in the Thursday upgrade note. 

“Organizations around the world are under pressure to rethink and retool legacy technologies with next-generation customer engagement applications, like LivePerson, to better engage, retain and generate revenue from the end consumer,” the analyst said.

5 Catalysts For Outperformance

Ikeda named the following as catalysts for LivePerson: 

  • An underappreciated mobile commerce opportunity that can drive upside to estimates.
  • A good entry point following a pullback.
  • Several catalysts including a potential growth acceleration story in 2019 to 20 percent.
  • A strong installed base monetization opportunity.
  • Good execution trend over the FTM

The installed base has the potential to drive much of the upside needed to accelerate the business to 20-percent growth in the near-term, the analyst said.

With job postings at a three-year high, Ikeda said end market demand is healthy and the business is investing to increase sales capacity, a positive sign for future growth trends.

LivePerson is trading at a 42-percent valuation discount to the SaaS industry average, translating to a favorable risk-reward profile, the analyst said. 

The bottom line for LivePerson is that as management delivers execution in upcoming quarterly results, it will increase investor recognition and drive a re-rating of the company’s valuation multiples toward the SaaS industry average over time, according to Oppenheimer. 

Price Action

LivePerson shares were up 3.46 percent at $22.11 at the close Thursday. 

Related Links:

Analysts Hold Stances On Atlassian Following A 'Ripper' Of A Quarter

Slack's IPO: What You Need To Know

Latest Ratings for LPSN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
Dec 2018Summit Insights GroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2018B. Riley FBRMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LPSN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Koji Ikeda OppenheimerAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LPSN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IRWDJP MorganUpgrades13.0
PGBerenbergUpgrades92.0
MDLZBerenbergDowngrades0.0
WBJefferiesDowngrades58.0
INCYGabelli & Co.Upgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Starbucks Shares Perk Up After Q1 Earnings Beat