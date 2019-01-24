Market Overview

Oppenheimer Praises HubSpot's Execution, Downgrades On Valuation

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2019 2:20pm   Comments
Related HUBS
Bank Of America Raises HubSpot Price Target After Positive Channel Checks
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Although HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) is a great business with an excellent track record of execution, the stock is now trading at a significant premium to peers and already reflects the company’s future success, according to Oppenheimer.

HubSpot shares have appreciated around 225 percent since January 2017, versus an average gain of about 110 percent for the OpCo SaaS group and around 30 percent for the NASDAQ.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer’s Koji Ikeda downgraded HubSpot from Outperform to Perform and removed a $160 price target. 

The Thesis

HubSpot seems to be tracking toward strong Q4 results, but could face weakness in SMB demand in 2019, Ikeda said in the Thursday downgrade note. 

“Our recently published Annual IT Survey and SMB industry data from the NFIB suggest a potentially less certain and softening SMB buyer mindset in 2019, which slightly raises estimate risk, we think,” the analyst said. 

Software vendors have made huge investments in the customer engagement category, Ikeda said. Some have expanded their product portfolios, which compete directly with HubSpot.

Vendors like salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) are encroaching on HubSpot's target market, the analyst said, adding that these developments could impact customer acquisition and retention.

Price Action

HubSpot shares were trading down 1.61 percent at $149.57 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Bank Of America Raises HubSpot Price Target After Positive Channel Checks

Jefferies: 3 Software Players To Watch

Photo courtesy of HubSpot. 

Latest Ratings for HUBS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019OppenheimerDowngradesOutperformPerform
Jan 2019Stephens & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Nov 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HUBS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Koji Ikeda OppenheimerAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

