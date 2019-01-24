VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) reported a beat-and-raise quarter, thanks to strong U.S. performance and greater-than-expected SG&A leverage, prompting an analyst at Baird to view positively the outlook for peer Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW).

The Analyst

Analyst Jonathan Komp maintained an Outperform rating and $40 price target on Wolverine.

The Thesis

Apart from the strength in U.S., colder January weather is likely to increase demand for cold-weather brands, resulting in cleaner channel inventories and likely supporting order books, Komp said in a note. He now has greater confidence in Q4 and 2019 estimates for Wolverine.

With the prior Q4 outlook discounting headwinds from Latin America and the Sears Holdings Corp (OTC: SHLDQ) bankruptcy, the analyst sees scope for upside, thanks to a potentially favorable environment and internal initiatives for Merrell and Sperry, partly offsetting low visibility at Saucony.

Baird also expects the company to guide 2019 positively, with broad-based strength across brands.

"Accordingly, we see consensus revenue/EPS growth of +3.8%/+8.8% as potentially too low, and importantly see potential for sustained top-line gains to support a re-rating higher," Komp wrote in the note.

Baird sees a favorable outlook, based on potential for continued double-digit EPS gains and valuation expansion. The return to the stock's typical slight P/E premium would mean over 25 percent one-year-out upside potential.

Price Action

Shares traded at $33.85 Thursday afternoon.

