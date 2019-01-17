Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Reasons To Like SeaWorld's Stock

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2019 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
3 Reasons To Like SeaWorld's Stock
Related SEAS
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2019
KeyBanc Likes SeaWorld's Momentum
Wells Fargo expects SeaWorld to rally (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of animal theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) are trading near the low-end of its historical multiple of 8.2 to 11.2 times EV/EBITDA and Wells Fargo thinks the case for multiple expansion can be justified for several reasons.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo's Timothy Conder upgraded SeaWorld from Market Perform to Outperform with an unchanged $32 price target.

The Thesis

The bullish case for SeaWorld's stock is based on three factors, Conder said in the upgrade note.

First, management's turnaround strategy is showing signs of results, including year-to-date 2018 results that shows a 9.5 percent year-over-year revenue lift and 35 percent EBITDA growth. Some of the initiatives working in management's favor include animal rescue, rehabilitation, education and conservation, as well as the inclusion of thrill rides and events at parks.

Second, the analyst said management's 2020 targets of improving adjusted EBITDA by $175-$200 million from 2017's level to $475 to $500 million looks reasonable. This is a reasonable outlook due to improvements in attendance, annual pricing increases, improved revenue management and cost savings.

Third, the company's improving free cash flow profile supports management's investments new projects and maintain ace. SeaWorld is also investing in hotels adjacent to its parks which add incremental revenue and supports the likelihood of a small dividend being paid to investors in the longer term.

Price Action

Shares of SeaWorld traded at $26.03 Thursday afternoon.

Related Links:

KeyBanc Likes SeaWorld's Momentum

KeyBanc Expresses Confidence In SeaWorld Turnaround In Upgrade

Latest Ratings for SEAS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Wells FargoUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Dec 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell
Nov 2018KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SEAS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: theme parks Timothy Conder Wells FargoAnalyst Color Upgrades Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SEAS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2019
KeyBanc Likes SeaWorld's Momentum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FOLDCitigroupUpgrades0.0
EMNMorgan StanleyUpgrades90.0
DERMRaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
ARMKBerenbergUpgrades0.0
PENNNomuraUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Prolonged Shutdown Raises Recession Risk: ETFs To Consider