Morgan Stanley Breaks Down Qualcomm's Best Legal Strategy With Apple
QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is in the middle of some messy litigation related to its chip pricing. According to one Wall Street analyst, Qualcomm’s legal team and its management should proceed with a two-pronged strategy that is good for investors and for profits.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette has reiterated an Equal-weight rating and $55 price target for Qualcomm.
The Thesis
Confusion over the difference between Qualcomm’s standard essential patents/IP and its non-essential patents/IP has impacted media coverage over the ongoing FTC lawsuit and maybe even the FTC’s legal arguments themselves.
The FTC has said it would like to force Qualcomm to license essential IP according to principles of fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory licensing, but Faucette said Qualcomm has already demonstrated its willingness to do so in China and with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). In that respect, Faucette said the FTC’s demands are both confusing and potentially troubling, and he said the Qualcomm defense team should make sure to clearly differentiate between essential and non-essential patents as part of a two-pronged strategy.
“As the FTC trial and other cases move into critical phases, we think that the company must make a more compelling case for the value of its non-essential IP, and why maintaining control over its use and pricing is both legal and appropriate,” Faucette wrote in a note.
Faucette said if Qualcomm can establish the difference between essential and non-essential IP in non-licensed phones in ongoing patent cases in China, Germany, the U.S. and elsewhere, there could be significant upside to Morgan Stanley’s $55 target for the stock. If the company fails in doing so, he said the stock could have downside to $40.
Price Action
Qualcomm's stock traded at $54.72 Thursday afternoon.
Related Links:
Morgan Stanley's Key CES Takeaways For Semi Companies
China OKs Qualcomm-NXP Merger, But Companies Have Moved On
Photo courtesy of Qualcomm.
Latest Ratings for QCOM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2019
|Evercore ISI Group
|Reinstates
|In-Line
|In-Line
|Nov 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Equal-Weight
|Nov 2018
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: James Faucette Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Reiteration Legal Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.