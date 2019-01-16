Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America Calls Take-Two's NBA Deal A 'Vote Of Confidence'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 4:11pm   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America Calls Take-Two's NBA Deal A 'Vote Of Confidence'
Related TTWO
Tech Sector Earnings: Revenue Growth Widely Expected To Slow, Will Global Uncertainty Weigh?
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cleveland-Cliffs, SINA, Take-Two And More
Gabelli reinstates Take-Two at Buy (Seeking Alpha)

The National Basketball Association extended its partnership with video game company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) for a reported seven years in a deal that can be seen as a "vote of confidence," according to Bank of America.

The Analyst

Bank of America's Justin Post maintains a Buy rating on Take-Two with an unchanged $156 price target.

The Thesis

The Wall Street Journal reported the partnership between the NBA and its players' union consists of Take-Two paying up to $1.1 billion over the next seven years, Post said in a note. This would represent more than double the amount paid under the prior agreement and signals a strong and mutually beneficial partnership between the two organizations.

Take-Two likely grew its NBA user base from 5 million to 6 million under the prior agreement era to more than 10 million after the launch of 2K18, the analyst said. Take-Two likely generated more than $250 million in high-margin micro transactions from the basketball game. As such, it "would make sense" for Take-Two's price tag on the NBA franchise to double and is unlikely to have any material impact on fiscal 2020 NBA margins.

Bottom line, investors should continue to view Take-Two's portfolio of games to be high quality, including other franchises like "Red Dead."

Price Action

Shares of Take-Two traded at $105.93 Wednesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Why Bernstein Thinks Take-Two Is Set To Outperform

'It's Only Going To Continue To Grow': The Economics Of eSports

Photo credit: NBA 2K19

Latest Ratings for TTWO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Gabelli & Co.Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2019Stephens & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Dec 2018BuckinghamAssumesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TTWO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Justin Post NBA NBA 2KAnalyst Color Sports Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTWO)

Tech Sector Earnings: Revenue Growth Widely Expected To Slow, Will Global Uncertainty Weigh?
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cleveland-Cliffs, SINA, Take-Two And More
Pachter: Video Game Stocks Are 'Relatively Recession-Proof'
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Electronic Arts, Zillow And More
'Fortnite' Expands User Base Over 200% In 2018: How It Got There
Take-Two Interactive CEO Talks International Market, Regulatory Scrutiny
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHWKeyBancMaintains450.0
ACNCitigroupUpgrades169.0
CGBDJP MorganUpgrades15.5
NLYJP MorganUpgrades10.5
NTNXMorgan StanleyUpgrades58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Plexus Q1 EPS $0.91 Beats $0.90 Estimate, Sales $765.544M Beat $764.36M Estimate

Multistate Operators Respond To Changing Cannabis Market