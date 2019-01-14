Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Expects Northrop Grumman To Outperform

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2019 1:52pm   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Expects Northrop Grumman To Outperform
Related NOC
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2019
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Frequency Electronics - Well Positioned For Satellite Boom (Seeking Alpha)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) saw its stock battered last year - and now it's a good time to buy, according to Credit Suisse.

The Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn upgraded Northrop Grumman to Outperform from Neutral, with a price target lowered from $311 to $302.

The Thesis

Northrup looks like a good value because it’s stock dropped more than 20 percent last year – after having been overvalued in Spingarn’s opinion. The sell-off has created a buying opportunity for what used to be one of the more expensive defense stocks, Spingarn said.

“With 2018’s market correction, NOC now has one of the most well supported valuations among the defense primes,” he wrote in a note to investors on Monday.

Falls Church, Va.-based Northrop is well-positioned in the country’s national security scheme, with its cutting-edge tech focus more in line with the direction the American military is moving than it has been in the past, Spingarn wrote. Credit Suisse cited the company’s Common Infrared Countermeasures program as an example of a relatively small, but significant high-tech product it expects to see revenue ramp on over the next several years. The CIRCM is a hardware package for military aircraft that blocks incoming heat-seeking missiles.

Related Link: Government Shutdown Impacts U.S. Airline Industry

Among the other projects that will likely lead to strong revenue growth in coming years are the F-35 aircraft, on which Northrup Grumman is a key supplier and the Air Force’s B-21 Raider stealth bomber, which Spingarn said is one of Northrop’s “most compelling longer-term growth opportunities.”

It also could see a chance to get into new defense work lines resulting from its 2017 acquisition of Orbital ATK. New types of work that might be good for Northrup Grumman investors because of that acquisition could include work in space technology, including launch vehicles and propulsion, as well as missiles and missile defense systems, the Credit Suisse note said.

Price Action

Northrop Grumman's stock was up 1.6 percent to $260.25 at time of publication.

Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman.

Latest Ratings for NOC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Jan 2019Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2019SusquehannaInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NOC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Robert SpingarnAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
XPOKeyBancDowngrades0.0
NLYKeefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades10.5
NOCCredit SuisseUpgrades302.0
NTESBarclaysUpgrades300.0
SHWWells FargoUpgrades475.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

UPS Cuts One Day Transit Off U.S. Export Deliveries By Merging Saturday Pick-Ups, Processing