Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PLx Pharma's Capital Raise More Dilutive Than Expected, Raymond James Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2019 9:55am   Comments
Share:
PLx Pharma's Capital Raise More Dilutive Than Expected, Raymond James Says
Related PLXP
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Microbot Medical leads healthcare gainers; Verona Pharma and Prestige Consumer Healthcare among losers (Seeking Alpha)

PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) recently raised $15 million in gross proceeds by issuing convertible preferred stock financing.

The capital raise is significantly more dilutive than was previously anticipated, which indicates that future fundraising for a successful Vazalore launch may be on less favorable terms, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Analyst Elliot Wilbur on Monday downgraded PLx Pharma from Outperform to Market Perform.

The Thesis

According to the recent capital raise terms, the shares will be convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $2.60 per share, with a potential stock dividend rate of 8 percent per annum or $1.2 million, Wilbur said in a Monday downgrade note.

The dividend will stop accruing when the FDA approves Vazalore’s sNDA, which is likely to be in mid-2020, the analyst said. 

The agreement includes the issuance of warrants that allow participants to purchase 500,000 shares of common stock at a price of $3.50 each. The combined effect of this could add about 6.2 million shares to the current outstanding share count and take the price point 50 percent below what was previously anticipated, Wilbur said. 

The initial launch and marketing will require significant funding for shelf space and brand awareness, he said. 

Future capital raises will likely not be as favorable given a tightening capital market, Wilbur said. 

Raymond James reduced its 2026 Vazalore sales estimate from $206 million to $182 million. 

Related Links:

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Tracon Aces Early-Stage Trials, Boston Scientific To Buy Out Millipede

Latest Ratings for PLXP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Mar 2018Janney CapitalDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2018Janney CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PLXP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Elliot Wilbur Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLXP)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FOLDCitigroupUpgrades0.0
EMNMorgan StanleyUpgrades90.0
DERMRaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
ARMKBerenbergUpgrades0.0
PENNNomuraUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Major Blizzard Heading To The Sierras

Bank Season Hits Roadblock As Morgan Stanley Earnings Appear To Disappoint